Traffic cops crack down on drunk school bus drivers in Bengaluru, 21 booked   

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) booked 21 school vehicle drivers on Monday for driving under the influence of alcohol.</p>.<p>During a citywide check of 3,924 school vehicles, the BTP found 445 vehicles carrying excess schoolchildren and took action against them.</p><p>MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said drivers in 21 vehicles were found intoxicated. "These vehicles have been seized, and the permits have been recommended for cancellation by the respective Regional Transport Offices," he said. The vehicles have been sent to the Transport Department for further action. "This strict approach aims to prevent future incidents of drunk driving," he added.</p>.<p>In the East Zone, eight cases of drunk driving involving school vehicle drivers were reported, along with 100 cases of vehicles carrying excess children. The BTP press release mentioned that Rs 20,000 in fines was collected in this zone alone.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, in Bengaluru South, two drunk driving cases were recorded, along with 94 cases of vehicles exceeding the child limit.</p>.<p>Last week, from September 23 to 30, the BTP conducted a special drive across the city, checking 60,047 vehicles and registering 835 cases.</p>.<p>"The special drive is focused on curbing drunk driving and ensuring road safety in Bengaluru," the BTP release said.</p>