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Traffic cops on high alert as Bengaluru expects more rain in CBD

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said the force was fully mobilised, with towing vehicles and wood cutters stationed at identified choke points.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:15 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:15 IST
Bengaluru newstrafficrain

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