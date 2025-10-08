<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) remained on high alert through Wednesday night as the Central Business District (CBD) bore the brunt of the rain chaos.</p>.<p>Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said the force was fully mobilised, with towing vehicles and wood cutters stationed at identified choke points.</p>.<p>A major tree fall at Windsor Manor, connecting Ballari Road to the CBD, caused a massive backlog. While areas like Whitefield and Mahadevapura saw lighter rain, transit corridors faced gridlock.</p>.Corporation chiefs visit rain-hit areas across Bengaluru.<p>"On the airport elevated corridor, traffic moved inch by inch. We had to initiate dynamic diversions to move vehicles onto surface roads to ease the pressure," a senior traffic official said.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Anoop Shetty, also in charge of the East Division, said evening deployments were increased at vulnerable underpasses and junctions near Gali Anjaneya Temple and Mysore Bank Circle.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayaprakash (Traffic, North) confirmed coordination with civic agencies to monitor Rajajinagar and Malleswaram, areas known for old, heavy tree cover.</p>.<p><strong>Advisory issued </strong></p>.<p>With more rain expected this week, plan ahead and allow extra travel time.</p>.<p>Avoid waterlogged underpasses where hidden potholes pose risks.</p>.<p>Maintain distance, avoid sudden braking on wet roads and keep headlights on.</p>.<p>Avoid parking under heavy canopies or near construction sites.</p>.<p>Check navigation apps and BTP social media handles for real-time diversion updates before starting your journey.<br /> </p>