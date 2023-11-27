Traffic curbs near Majestic today, tomorrow

Bengaluru: On account of the call for an all-day protest by the Samyukta Horata Samiti, Karnataka, on Monday and Tuesday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued an advisory with traffic diversions and temporary road closures.
They are seeking the withdrawal/reversal of the central government's "anti-people" laws and the previous state government's anti-farmer and labour laws. They are pushing for the current government to bring in laws that are pro-people.
Parking is prohibited on the roads from Khoday's Junction to Maharani Junction, Ramachandra Road, Kalidasa Road, Palace Road, and KG Road.
Vehicles coming from Mysore Bank Circle towards Freedom Park have been requested to proceed through the Palace Road underpass near Maharani College. Police will close the stretch of road between Freedom Park and Kanakadasa Circle and have requested road users to avoid that stretch.
Vehicles coming from Khoday's Circle towards KR Circle can use the service road below the Anand Rao flyover and proceed towards Chalukya Circle.
The road from Subbanna Junction towards Gandhingar MTR Junction has been converted into a two-way. Vehicles coming from Seshadri Road can take a left turn at Subbanna Circle and move further.
No right turn is provided at Subbanna Circle for vehicles coming from Maurya Junction, but they can proceed towards Gandhinagar 5th Main Road.