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Traffic curbs on Mysuru Road for Gaai Anjaneya Swamy temple fair

The Byatarayanapura Traffic Police have issued an advisory in view of the annual Brahma Rathotsava scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 22:38 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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