<p>Bengaluru: Commuters heading towards Mysuru Road and the Central Business District should brace for significant delays this weekend.</p>.<p>The Byatarayanapura Traffic Police have issued an advisory in view of the annual Brahma Rathotsava at the Shri Gali Anjaneya Swamy Temple, scheduled for Friday and Saturday.</p>.<p>With thousands of devotees expected to throng the temple, several traffic diversions will be in place starting Friday morning.</p>.<p><strong>Restrictions on Friday</strong></p>.<p>From 7 am on Friday until the conclusion of the event, all vehicles travelling from Majestic and City Market towards Mysuru Road will be restricted between Hosaguddadahalli Junction and Kimco Junction.</p>.<p><strong>Alternative routes <br></strong><br>Motorists must turn left at Hosaguddadahalli Junction, proceed via Avalahalli Main Road, turn right at KEB Junction, and continue past PESIT College and Deve Gowda Circle to reach Nayandahalli.</p>.<p><strong>Restrictions on Saturday</strong></p>.<p>From 7 am on Saturday until 9 am on Sunday, traffic will be barred in both directions on Mysuru Road between Kimco Junction and Hosaguddadahalli Junction.</p>.<p><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p>.<p>From Kengeri: Vehicles entering the city should turn left at Nayandahalli, proceed via Nagarabhavi and Chandra Layout to reach West of Chord Road, and then continue towards Magadi Road.</p>.<p>To Majestic/City Market: Commuters can take the Attiguppe–Vijayanagar route, turning at MC Circle to join Magadi Main Road.</p>.<p><strong>Goods vehicles</strong></p>.<p>Heavy goods vehicles are prohibited from using the Mysuru Road flyover towards Hosaguddadahalli. They are advised to take the Veterinary Junction–Goods Shed Road–Khoday Circle route to reach Magadi Road.</p>.<p>Light goods vehicles (LGVs) will be diverted via Binnypet.</p>