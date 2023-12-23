JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Traffic diversions amid metro construction at Nagavara Jn  

Vehicles bound for Nagawara Junction must use the service road on the left.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 21:17 IST

Follow Us

Due to the continuous metro construction work at Nagawara Junction, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has implemented traffic diversions for vehicle movement.

Motorists heading from the Outer Ring Road, Lingarajapuram, and Hennur flyover towards Nagawara Junction are advised to steer clear of Nagawara main road and, instead, utilise the service road near Ambedkar Ground. No alterations have been made for those travelling towards Hebbal via the Nagawara flyover.

Vehicles bound for Nagawara Junction must use the service road on the left.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 December 2023, 21:17 IST)
BengaluruNamma Metro

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT