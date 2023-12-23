Traffic diversions amid metro construction at Nagavara Jn  

Due to the continuous metro construction work at Nagawara Junction, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has implemented traffic diversions for vehicle movement.
Motorists heading from the Outer Ring Road, Lingarajapuram, and Hennur flyover towards Nagawara Junction are advised to steer clear of Nagawara main road and, instead, utilise the service road near Ambedkar Ground. No alterations have been made for those travelling towards Hebbal via the Nagawara flyover.
Vehicles bound for Nagawara Junction must use the service road on the left.