Traffic diversions for VVIP movement near KIA tomorrow

Those going from the Hennur-Bagaluru Main Road towards the airport through Mylanahalli must go via Reva College junction, Bagaluru cross, join the Ballari Road, and continue via Chikkajala, Sadahalli toll and enter the airport. Those going from Chikkajala Kote Main Road towards the airport via the Galamma Circle must go via the Ballari Road and Sadahalli toll.