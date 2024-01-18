Traffic diversions for VVIP movement near KIA tomorrow

Bengaluru: Owing to VVIP movement in Devanahalli on Friday, Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued diversions on the roads leading to the airport from 8 am to 6 pm.
Traffic movement will be restricted on the Hennur-Bagaluru Main Road towards the Kempegowda International Airport, and from Gollahalli Gate to Hunachuru, Airlines Dhaba to Budigere, Bagaluru to the airport, and Chikkajala Kote Main Road to the airport. All airport-bound commuters have been requested to compulsorily use the Ballari Road to the airport.
Instead, vehicles moving from the airport Whitefield and K R Puram via the Bagaluru Industrial Area towards the international airport must go via the Gollahalli Gate and Bettakote, take a left turn at the Airlines Dhaba, enter Devanahalli town, take a left turn to join the Ballari Road and enter the airport.
Those going from the Hennur-Bagaluru Main Road towards the airport through Mylanahalli must go via Reva College junction, Bagaluru cross, join the Ballari Road, and continue via Chikkajala, Sadahalli toll and enter the airport. Those going from Chikkajala Kote Main Road towards the airport via the Galamma Circle must go via the Ballari Road and Sadahalli toll.
From Bagaluru village, vehicles can take a left turn in Bagaluru Colony and go via Razakpalya, to take a right turn at Chikkajala and join Ballari Road to get to the airport.