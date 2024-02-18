Traffic fines above Rs 50,000: Bengaluru cops impound 85 vehicles

In a special drive, the South Division of the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) impounded 85 vehicles — 84 two-wheelers and 1 car — on Saturday.
The drive was conducted over three days to identify and impound vehicles whose users committed multiple traffic violations and amassed fine amounts exceeding Rs 50,000.
These vehicle users committed over 10,210 violations across the stations in the South Division, attracting over Rs 1.07 crore in pending traffic fines.
Officers at the Jayanagar traffic police station impounded the maximum number of vehicles at 26, followed by Hulimavu and Adugodi with 11 each.
"The main aim of this drive was to create awareness that police are booking fines using automated systems thereby, moving towards a contactless system of fining violators,” said Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South).