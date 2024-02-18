JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Traffic fines above Rs 50,000: Bengaluru cops impound 85 vehicles

The drive was conducted over three days to identify and impound vehicles whose users committed multiple traffic violations and amassed fine amounts exceeding Rs 50,000.
Last Updated 17 February 2024, 20:06 IST

Follow Us

In a special drive, the South Division of the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) impounded 85 vehicles — 84 two-wheelers and 1 car — on Saturday.

The drive was conducted over three days to identify and impound vehicles whose users committed multiple traffic violations and amassed fine amounts exceeding Rs 50,000.

These vehicle users committed over 10,210 violations across the stations in the South Division, attracting over Rs 1.07 crore in pending traffic fines.

Officers at the Jayanagar traffic police station impounded the maximum number of vehicles at 26, followed by Hulimavu and Adugodi with 11 each.

"The main aim of this drive was to create awareness that police are booking fines using automated systems thereby, moving towards a contactless system of fining violators,” said Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South). 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 February 2024, 20:06 IST)
Bengaluru

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT