Traffic floods tranquil Rajajinagar neighbourhoods due to major roadwork

Bengaluru: Resurfacing work on a major road in Rajajinagar has diverted heavy traffic into nearby residential areas, significantly inconveniencing residents.

The 10th Cross Road in Rajajinagar 1st 'N' Block, which connects Dr Rajkumar Road and Chord Road, has been closed for over a month for white-topping. Despite alternative routes being prescribed, many vehicles are bypassing these and entering residential streets, creating chaos for local residents.

Those living on 5th, 6th and 7th Cross in Rajajinagar 1st 'N' Block, home to many elderly residents and schools, report heavy traffic from early morning until late at night. "Traffic continues even until 2 am, disrupting life," said a member of the residents' welfare association.