Traffic floods tranquil Rajajinagar neighbourhoods due to major roadwork

Bengaluru: Resurfacing work on a major road in Rajajinagar has diverted heavy traffic into nearby residential areas, significantly inconveniencing residents.
The 10th Cross Road in Rajajinagar 1st 'N' Block, which connects Dr Rajkumar Road and Chord Road, has been closed for over a month for white-topping. Despite alternative routes being prescribed, many vehicles are bypassing these and entering residential streets, creating chaos for local residents.
Those living on 5th, 6th and 7th Cross in Rajajinagar 1st 'N' Block, home to many elderly residents and schools, report heavy traffic from early morning until late at night. "Traffic continues even until 2 am, disrupting life," said a member of the residents' welfare association.
The Malleswaram traffic police had issued an advisory outlining alternative routes via Dr Rajkumar Road, Chord Road and MKK Road, with specific restrictions at the Rajajinagar 1st Block Junction.
However, vehicles — including two-wheelers, cars, school buses and goods carriers— have been using shorter, unauthorised routes through residential areas, increasing congestion.
Elderly residents, like B Prahlad from 7th Cross, have been concerned by the constant traffic. "It’s hard for us to navigate the streets," added Srinivas CV, noting that reckless driving has led to several minor accidents.
BBMP officials said the white-topping project could take another six months to complete.
Field visit
Meanwhile, the Malleswaram traffic police have promised a "field visit" to assess and address residents' concerns.
Residents like Kanakamba HK suggested making 7th Cross a one-way street and raising speed breakers to ease the situation. Others, like Kiran Kumar, proposed restricting the entry of heavy vehicles by installing height barriers.
Mahalakshmi Layout MLA K Gopalaiah was unavailable for comment.
Published 10 September 2024, 20:18 IST