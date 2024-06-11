Traffic head constable suspended for extorting money in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A head constable at the City Market traffic police station was suspended on Monday following allegations of illegal money collection.
"Clips on social media went viral on Saturday, showing Vasanth Kumar, the head constable at the City Market traffic police station, illegally collecting money from vendors who arrive early in the morning at the market," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, West) Anita B Haddannavar stated in the suspension order.
The money illegally collected by the 45-year-old policeman remains undisclosed.
The head constable was reportedly also collecting fines from auto-rickshaw drivers on the pretext of checking their documents. This is illegal as only police officers not below the rank of a sub-inspector in Bengaluru are allowed to check vehicles for appropriate documentation.
"We verified the claims about his actions. Accordingly, I suspended him pending departmental inquiry. We will see what further action needs to be taken based on the inquiry report," Anita added.
Additionally, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have been instructed to stop random physical checks of vehicles unless there is a special drive taken up for cases such as drink-driving or wrong-side driving.
Published 10 June 2024