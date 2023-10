Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road sees bumper to bumper traffic on a daily basis.

A few days ago on September 27th, commuters took 3 hours to traverse a distance as short as 6 km.

Although that was a one-off event, traffic issues on this stretch are not new.

So, why is the traffic a mess here? What are different departments saying? What do commuters have to say? Rishika Kashyap reports.