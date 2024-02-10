Traffic movement allowed inside Cubbon Park on second & fourth Saturdays

Bengaluru: The Horticulture Department, in an order passed on February 8, has allowed vehicular traffic in Cubbon Park even on the second and fourth Saturdays, on a trial basis for three months.

For years now, entry of all kinds of vehicles was banned inside the park on second Saturday, fourth Saturday and all public holidays. However, according to the order, the Bengaluru Traffic Police, in a meeting with the Horticulture Department, expressed that the entry of vehicles into Cubbon Park on Saturdays could ease the traffic situation around the area.

Considering the suggestion from the traffic police, the department has now decided to allow entry of vehicles only on a trial basis.