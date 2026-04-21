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Traffic police bring back towing drive after four-year pause in Bengaluru roads

The enforcement drive, launched in coordination with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), is active across six police stations.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 21:39 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsTraffic police

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