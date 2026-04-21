<p>Bengaluru: After a four-year gap, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Traffic Police (BTP) have resumed vehicle-towing operations across the city, from April 6, to clear congestion caused by illegal parking.</p>.<p>The enforcement drive, launched in coordination with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), is active across six police stations.</p>.<p>Operations are focused on the Central Business District (CBD), including Ashoknagar and Wilson Garden, along with Kengeri and Jnanabharathi in the West, and Yelahanka and Sanjayanagar in the North.</p>.Vehicle towing back in Bengaluru after 4 years.<p>The current phase focuses on removing abandoned vehicles that have remained on city roads for months.</p>.<p>"We are prioritising clearing out long abandoned vehicles first,” said a senior traffic police officer from the Sanjaynagar division. "So far, we have towed 15 vehicles in our jurisdiction and another 10 from Hebbal.”</p>.<p>The BTP said the drive will expand in phases. Motorists have been urged to follow designated parking zones to avoid inconvenience and costs linked to impounded vehicles.<br><br><strong>BTP introduces safeguards</strong></p>.<p>Following the 2022 suspension of towing due to public outcry over harassment and misconduct by towing staff, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has introduced safeguards.</p>.<p>The system mandates geotagged-towing records and itemised receipts that distinguish between the penalty amount retained by the BTP and the towing fee allocated to the civic body.</p>