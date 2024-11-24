Traffic rerouted for public meeting

<p>Bengaluru: Traffic around Millers Road in central Bengaluru will be affected this Sunday due to a public meeting at Quddus Saheb Ground. Over two lakh attendees are expected. All vehicular movement is restricted in both directions from Millers Road Cantonment Railway Under Bridge to Haines Road Junction. </p><p>Additionally, no vehicles can travel in either direction from Haines Road Junction to Millers Road Cantonment Railway Under Bridge. Traffic on Nandidurga Road to Benson Cross Road Junction up to Millers Road Junction is also restricted.</p>.<p>Vehicles travelling from Millers Road to Haines Road should turn right at Millers Road, continue straight on Cantonment Road in front of the railway station to reach Bamboo Bazaar Junction, and proceed towards Pulakeshinagar via Netaji Road.</p>.<p>Vehicles from Haines Road to Millers Road should proceed straight on Haines Road, turn right on Dhankoti Road to reach Bamboo Bazar via AM Road, continue on Cantonment Road to reach Queens Road—Thimmayya Road and Jayamahal Road.</p>.<p>Vehicles from Nandi Durga Road to Haines Road should take a left at Nandidurga Road-Benson Cross Road, proceed on Benson Cross Road, turn left at Bore Bunk Road, go straight, and then turn right at Pottery Junction to reach Pulakeshinagar Parking is prohibited on Cantonment Road, St. John’s Church Road, Millers Road, Nandidurga Road, Haines Road, Netaji Road, Cantonment Road, HM Road, and MM Road from 2 pm to 11:30 pm.</p>