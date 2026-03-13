Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Traffic restrictions for 10 days along Bengaluru's Kasturinagar Outer Ring Road stretch

This is to facilitate work taken up by the Railways in Banaswadi Traffic Police Station limits
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 10:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 10:01 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsOuter Ring RoadTraffic curbs

Follow us on :

Follow Us