<p>The Bengaluru traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions for 10 days starting from Friday along the Outer Ring Road stretch at Kasturinagar to facilitate work taken up by the Railways in the Banaswadi Traffic Police Station limits.</p><p>The Railways has taken up the work of concreting on iron plates near Kempegowda Underpass on Kasturinagar Outer Ring Road. </p><p>In view of this, the police have imposed the following traffic restrictions for from Friday.</p><p>There will be a temporary restriction on all types of vehicles heading from Ramamurthynagar and Sadanandanagar towards Vijinapura FCI Godown on Kasturinagar Outer Ring Road Service Road (Kempegowda Underpass).</p>.<p><strong>Alternative routes</strong></p><p>To ensure smooth flow of traffic, the police have advised motorists to take the following alternative routes. </p><p>Vehicles heading from Ramamurthynagar to Vijinapura can proceed straight on Ramamurthynagar Main Road and take a right turn on to FCI Road.</p><p>Vehicles going from Sadanandanagar to Vijinapura can take Kasturinagar 2nd Cross, reach Ramamurthynagar junction, and proceed to Vijinapura.</p><p>Vehicles proceeding from Vijinapura to Kasturinagar can take Vijinapura 3rd A Cross to reach Kasturinagar.</p>.<p><strong>Parking restriction</strong></p><p>In addition, the police have restricted parking of vehicles from Ramamurthynagar Service Road to Kasturinagar Service Road. The restrictions will be in place for 10 days.</p>