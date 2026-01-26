<p>Bengaluru: In view of the Sri Channarayaswamy Jatra, including Rathotsava, Deepotsava, Karaga and Pallakki programmes, scheduled till Tuesday at Varthur, under the jurisdiction of the Whitefield Traffic Police Station, the following traffic arrangements have been put in place.</p>.<p><strong>Alternative routes for light vehicles:</strong></p>.<p>• From Gunjur towards Whitefield: Vehicles can take a right turn near Sri Ram Temple, Gunjur, and proceed towards Whitefield via Halasahalli Road, passing through Maduranagar, Surahunase, Valepura and Varthur Government College Road.</p>.<p>• From Whitefield towards Gunjur: Vehicles can ply via Immadihalli, Valepura–Surahunase Road, through Maduranagar, towards Gunjur and the Varthur police station.</p>.<p>• From Gunjur towards Kundalahalli and Marathahalli: Vehicles should take the Gunjur KFC Road, Panathur Railway Bridge and VIBGYOR School Road.</p>.Bengaluru Traffic Police organise motorbike rally to raise awareness about road safety.<p><strong>Alternative routes for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs):</strong></p>.<p>• From Hoskote: HGVs can proceed via Hopefarm Junction and Channasandra, and move towards Sarjapur via Varthur Kodi.</p>.<p>• From Sarjapur: HGVs should use Chikka Tirupathi Road via Dommasandra, Kodati and Bellandur.</p>.<p>• BMTC buses from Gunjur Depot 41 towards Gunjur–Varthur: Buses can ply via Hosahalli, Maduranagar, Varthur and Nerige Road.</p>