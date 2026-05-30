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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Traffic restrictions on Bengaluru's Varthur Main Road on May 30 due to ongoing metro construction work

The traffic police have requested motorists and the public to cooperate and plan their travel accordingly during the restriction period.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 23:16 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 23:16 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBMRCLVarthur

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