Traffic restrictions on Bengaluru's Varthur Main Road on May 30 due to ongoing metro construction work

<p>Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions will be imposed on Varthur Main Road near Marathahalli Bridge on Saturday due to ongoing metro construction work by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).</p>.<p>According to an advisory issued by the HAL Airport Traffic Police, the movement of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) between HAL and Varthur-Whitefield via Varthur Main Road and Marathahalli Bridge will be prohibited from 11 pm on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday to facilitate smooth traffic movement during the works.</p>.Bengaluru: Kamaraj Road to remain closed for 60 days for culvert work; vehicular traffic diverted.<p>HGVs travelling from HAL towards Varthur and Whitefield have been advised to take Varthur Main Road, proceed via Ashwathnagar Service Road and Outer Ring Road, and then rejoin Varthur Main Road towards Whitefield.</p>.<p>Similarly, vehicles travelling from Varthur and Whitefield towards HAL have been advised to divert via Outer Ring Road and Kadubeesanahalli Junction before proceeding towards HAL.</p>.<p>The traffic police have requested motorists and the public to cooperate and plan their travel accordingly during the restriction period.</p>