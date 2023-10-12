Home
Train cancellation, diversion & extension in Bengaluru

Train numbers 08543/08544, weekly on-demand special trains connecting Bengaluru with Visakhapatnam, will run until November 26, as against September 24 notified earlier.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 21:40 IST

Train numbers 06551/06552 KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai Express will be cancelled on October 12, 21 and 23 due to track maintenance works between Latteri and Kavanur sections, and at the Jolarpettai yard. 

Train number 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will run via KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur, Lottegollahalli, Hebbal, Banaswadi and SMVT Bengaluru between October 19 and January 18, skipping the stoppage at Bengaluru Cantonment due to engineering works between Bengaluru Cantonment and Baiyappanahalli. 

Train numbers 08543/08544, weekly on-demand special trains connecting Bengaluru with Visakhapatnam, will run until November 26, as against September 24 notified earlier. 

The train will originate from and terminate at SMVT Bengaluru instead of Bengaluru Cantonment. 

(Published 11 October 2023, 21:40 IST)
