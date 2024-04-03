Train cancellation due safety works between Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur

Bengaluru: The following trains will be cancelled due to bridge-related safety works between Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur.
April 6 & 7: 07339 Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Special.
April 7 & 8: 07340 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi Special; 06255 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU Special; 06560 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special.
April 7 & 8: 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru, 06244 Hosapete-KSR Bengaluru and 17392 Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru will be cancelled between Yeshwantpur and KSR Bengaluru.
April 8 & 9: 17391 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi and 06243 KSR Bengaluru-Hosapete will be cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur.
Train number 16209 Ajmer-Mysuru, commencing its journey on April 7, will skip the stoppages between Tiptur and Mandya.
Train number 16228 Talguppa-Mysuru, commencing its journey on April 7 and 8, will skip the stoppages between Tiptur and Nayandahalli.
Train number 16227 Mysuru-Talguppa, commencing its journey on April 8, will skip the stoppages between Nayandahalli and Tiptur.
Train number 20661 KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat will be rescheduled by 30 minutes from KSR Bengaluru.
Train number 16591 Hubballi-Mysuru will be rescheduled from Hubballi by 90 minutes on April 8.
Train number 16079 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi will be rescheduled from KSR Bengaluru by 30 minutes on April 8 and 75 minutes on April 9.
(Published 02 April 2024, 21:51 IST)