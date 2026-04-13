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Train disruptions

Trains 16239/16240 Chikkamagaluru–Yeshwantpur–Chikkamagaluru Daily Express and 12614 KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru Express will be cancelled on April 15.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 23:36 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 23:36 IST
Bengalurutrains

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