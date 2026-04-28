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Train disruptions due to Channasandra yard remodelling in Bengaluru

Train number 20687 Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Superfast Express, commencing its journey between April 29 and May 1, be short-terminated at Yeshwantpur.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 21:07 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 21:07 IST
RailwaysBengaluru newstrains

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