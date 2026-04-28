<p>Bengaluru: The following train services will be partially cancelled or diverted due to yard remodelling at the Channasandra railway station in the city: </p>.<p>Train number 20687 Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Superfast Express, commencing its journey between April 29 and May 1, be short-terminated at Yeshwantpur. </p>.<p>Train number 20688 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi Superfast Express, commencing its journey between April 30 and May 2, will originate from Yeshwantpur instead of KSR Bengaluru. </p>.Bengaluru: Pink Line RDSO trials from today; no May opening for Bannerghatta metro.<p>Train number 12785 Kacheguda-Ashokapuram Express, commencing its journey from April 29 to May 2, will run via Yelahanka, Yeshwantpur and KSR Bengaluru, skipping Bengaluru East and Bengaluru Cantonment. </p>.<p>Train number 12786 Ashokapuram-Kacheguda Express, commencing its journey from April 30 to May 2, will run via KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur and Yelahanka, skipping Bengaluru Cantonment. </p>