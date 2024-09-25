Train wasn't stuck in Bengaluru traffic: Railways on viral video

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the Yeshwantpur-Kochuveli Garib Rath Express (train number 12257) departed from Banaswadi, its second scheduled stoppage. As it neared level crossing number 133 (Munnekollar railway gate) in the Baiyappanahalli-Carmelaram section, the assistant loco pilot and the train manager noticed a sound indicating that the rake might have been struck by an object.

An official in the Bengaluru railway division said the train halted for 15-20 minutes.

Sudhir Chakravarthi took a video of the train and posted it on Instagram. He suggested that the train had halted and the loco pilot was honking at vehicle users to clear the way. "This is the first time I've seen something like this but this area is always choked with traffic," he told DH.

The video was widely shared on social media, spawning memes about the 'peak Bengaluru' moment.

The HAL airport traffic police inspector suggested that the incident most likely happened because the gate attendant did not close the gate on time. "It is their responsibility to make sure they clear the traffic and close the gate so that the train can pass," she said.

However, the SWR denied that the train stopped because it was stuck in traffic.

According to the SWR, Railway Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka), or K-RIDE, will construct a railway underbridge at the location to eliminate the level crossing.