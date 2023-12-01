Translations, feminism to be discussed at Bangalore Literature Festival

The two-day event begins with a Carnatic vocal recital by Aishwarya Vidhya Raghunath who will be accompanied by Sandeep Ramachandran and B C Manjunath on Saturday at 9 am. This will be followed by a talk by Indian-American author Abraham Verghese, one of the headliners of the festival. Abraham, a physician by profession, will talk on the topic, ‘The pen and the stethoscope’. On the second day, he will discuss his latest book, ‘The Covenant of Water’, which gained popularity after being named in Oprah’s Book Club picks and in The New York Times’ list of 100 Notable Books of 2023. The session, titled ‘Arc of the covenant’, will see Abraham in conversation with journalist and author Ammu Joseph.