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Transport department crackdown in Bengaluru nets Rs 71.73 crore in taxes, fines

Transport vehicles are also required to pay tax per passenger every three months, though the state government recently reduced the tax burden.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 20:46 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 20:46 IST
BengaluruTaxfineKaranataka Newstransport department

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