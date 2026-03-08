Transport dept organises 'Safe-A-Thon' to promote road safety in Bengaluru

<p>The Transport Department organised a 5K Safe-A-Thon on Saturday to promote road safety in the city.</p>.<p>The initiative called on citizens to complete the 5 km either by walking, running, or cycling, starting from Kanteerava Stadium. About 13,000 citizens from varied backgrounds and age groups took part in the event.</p>.<p>Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated the event and emphasised the importance of remaining physically active. “Physical activity provides good health, mental peace and tranquillity. If the mind is calm, we can be careful while driving and travelling. This can help improve road safety,” he said.</p>.10,000 job vacancies filled in transport department since 2023: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.<p>Urging the public to remain calm on the road, he added, “Instead of blaming others for accidents and road safety, we should be careful. In a big city like Bengaluru, most accidents occur due to haste and hustle. However, if we leave a little early, there is no question of haste.”</p>.<p>The event was also attended by Transport Commissioner Yogeesh A M, City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, and cricketer Sunil Joshi.</p>