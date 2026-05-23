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Bengaluru: Transport Minister distributes 10 electric autos to women, transgender drivers

Authorities also ensured that all beneficiaries possessed valid driving licences and underwent the necessary training to safely and professionally operate electric autos.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 20:19 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 20:19 IST
India NewsBengaluruAuto rickshawWomen Drivers

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