Bengaluru: Transport Minister distributes 10 electric autos to women, transgender drivers

<p>Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday distributed 10 electric autos to women and transgender drivers in Bengaluru as part of an initiative aimed at promoting women’s empowerment and sustainable urban mobility.</p>.<p>Under the initiative, the selected beneficiaries received specialised training from organisations including B.PAC and the Peace Auto Union.</p>.<p>Authorities also ensured that all beneficiaries possessed valid driving licences and underwent the necessary training to safely and professionally operate electric autos.</p>.Bengaluru: More auto drivers keen to switch from LPG/CNG to electric.<p>The programme has prioritised widows, single mothers, women without family support and transgender persons, with a focus on strengthening their financial independence, the minister said.</p>.<p>"The initiative was launched to create sustainable livelihood opportunities through eco-friendly self-employment and enable women and transgender persons to build independent futures,” he said, adding that financial independence among women is an important step towards social empowerment.</p>