Trap set up to catch leopard near E-City

Bengaluru: Several claims of a leopard sighting in the outlying areas have prompted the forest department to set up a trap at Gattahalli near Electronics City Phase 2.
A forest official said they have one confirmed sighting, captured on a CCTV camera on December 27.
"A trap has been set up at Gattahalli. We have multiple claims and reports based on photographs, including one sighting near a government school in Heelalige. However, residents in the area have denied the sighting. We have told them to be cautious during the evening hours," he said.
The official also said that images shared on social media were unverified, with one image proving to be that of a wild cat. "Images and video clips from other places are being circulated. This will only lead to further confusion," the official noted.