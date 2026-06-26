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Watch: Man riding on two-wheeler collapses on road after tree branch snaps, falls on him in Bengaluru

Local residents alleged that they had repeatedly complained to the Forest Department about several dried and hazardous tree branches in the area but claimed that no preventive action had been taken.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 11:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRajajinagartree branch

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