Watch: Man riding on two-wheeler collapses on road after tree branch snaps, falls on him in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 53-year-old finance company employee sustained critical head injuries after a dried tree branch snapped and fell on him while he was riding his motorcycle near Ram Mandir Road in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajajinagar">Rajajinagar</a> on Wednesday evening.</p><p>According to the police, the victim, Suresh, was on his way to collect loan repayments as part of his field duties with a private finance company in Malleswaram when the incident occurred around 5 pm.</p>.KR Puram triple murder: Bengaluru techie's live-in partner Kenneth arrested in Puducherry after four-day manhunt.<p>CCTV footage of the incident shows Suresh riding along the road without wearing a helmet when a large dried branch suddenly broke off from a roadside tree and struck him on the head. The impact caused him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash onto the road, leaving him unconscious with severe head injuries.</p>.<p>Bystanders immediately rushed to his aid and shifted him to a nearby hospital in Rajajinagar.</p><p>An NCR has been registered at the Rajajinagar Police Station and police are conducting preliminary enquiry into the matter, and officials from the GBA Forest Department visited the accident spot following the incident.</p>.A 'chain' reaction: What caused Bengaluru Metro Purple Line snag at Cubbon Park.<p>Local residents alleged that they had repeatedly complained to the Forest Department about several dried and hazardous tree branches in the area but claimed that no preventive action had been taken. They accused the authorities of negligence and said the accident could have been avoided had the dangerous branches been pruned in time.</p><p>"The city has many such dried trees that pose a serious threat to motorists and pedestrians. Authorities should identify and remove hazardous branches before more families suffer," a resident said.</p>