Bengaluru: Tree branch falls on moving autorickshaw; driver killed

Bengaluru: A branch from a large Gulmohar tree snapped and fell on a moving autorickshaw on Wednesday in South Bengaluru’s Jayanagar, resulting in the death of the driver.
Two passengers sustained minor injuries.
The 60-year-old deceased Kaleem Khan, a resident of Padarayanapura in West Bengaluru, suffered severe head injuries from the impact and was rushed to Nimhans. Despite four hours of intensive treatment and monitoring, he succumbed to his injuries.
The incident took place around 8.20 am on 19th Main Road in Pattabhirama Nagar. A 2.5-metre-wide branch from a Gulmohar tree, believed to be 45 years old, broke off and fell onto Khan’s autorickshaw, crushing the top of the vehicle.
BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) with the BBMP, stated that the cause of the branch’s snapping is still under investigation. Swamy also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for Khan’s family.
New risks
Tree falls have become increasingly common in the city, especially with the onset of the monsoon. However, the last two incidents, including this one, occurred in dry weather. Just this past Sunday, a large tree trunk fell on a moving car on Central Street Road in the heart of Bengaluru, injuring a couple.
According to Swamy, many trees, particularly exotic species like the Gulmohar, planted along city roads in the 1980s, have weakened over time. He said road construction and drain installation have involved cutting the lateral roots of trees, which disrupts water flow and affects the trees’ health, leading to dangerous situations of the branches falling on unsuspecting commuters or pedestrians.
AN Yellappa Reddy, a retired forest officer and silviculturist, called for strict implementation of urban tree management practices in Bengaluru.
Agreeing with Swamy, Reddy explained the scientific reasons behind tree falls, noting that when lateral roots are cut, fungus can develop around the damaged area, creating dead cells. These dead cells weaken the tree, eventually causing it to fall.
To prevent such incidents, it is crucial to identify weakened trees across the city and provide them scientific treatments such as anti-fungal measures, Reddy added. He pointed out that similar treatments have been successfully applied in areas like Raj Bhavan, Cubbon Park, Lalbagh and Nandi Hills, and it is time to extend these efforts throughout Bengaluru.
Legal action
The Jayanagar police have filed a case against BBMP’s forest officials for causing death by negligence, following a complaint lodged by the victim's son.
Tree census
Completed: 15 wards (2 lakh trees)
Ongoing: 45 wards
Yet to begin: 120 wards