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Tree branch hacked in Bengaluru's Jayanagar for procession; Forest Department to probe

Sudarshan, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Greater Bengaluru Authority, confirmed to DH, that the Range Forest Officer (RFO) has already submitted an intimation regarding the matter.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 14:57 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 14:57 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsforest departmentProbetreeprocession

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