<p>Bengaluru: In a clear violation of green norms, a big tree branch was cut off at Jayanagar 6th Block on Wednesday to facilitate a local cultural procession. The Forest Department has taken note of the incident and has warned of strict action against those responsible.</p><p>The pruning occurred on 24th Cross, Yediyur Ward, to clear the path for a truck carrying a deity. While the procession passed through the lane, the unauthorised chopping of the canopy drew the attention of the residents and authorities alike.</p>.'3 hours for 15 kms': Viral video points out at Bengaluru traffic amid heavy rains .<p>Sudarshan, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Greater Bengaluru Authority, confirmed to DH, that the Range Forest Officer (RFO) has already submitted an intimation regarding the matter. "We are currently looking into it. Under the rules, the Forest Department is the only authority authorised to cut or remove trees and branches. There is no provision for the public to cut or alter them," he said.</p><p>The DCF further added that a spot inspection will be conducted to assess the damage. "If substantial damage is reported, necessary action will be taken against the violators," he said. Under the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, any unauthorised pruning of trees in the city can attract penalties or legal proceedings. </p>