Tree crash victim shifted to Bowring Hospital

Rajashekhar K V, the 18-year-old, who suffered grievous injuries after a tree crash in the heart of the city in July, has been discharged from Manipal Hospital and shifted to Bowring Hospital for recovery.
Rajashekhar suffered severe pelvic and thigh injuries, besides internal injuries, after a peepal tree fell on him at the Chandrika Hotel junction on Millers Road on July 14.
He had moved to the city from his hometown near Bagepalli, Chikballapur, for air hostess training in an institute. After undergoing four surgeries, he had been recovering at Manipal Hospital on Millers Road for two months.
He was shifted to Bowring Hospital on Wednesday after his doctors and the BBMP decided that he could recuperate at the hospital for at least the next three months.
Both the BBMP and Manipal Hospitals have divided the responsibility to foot the all-inclusive bill that amounted to Rs 25 lakh.
A BBMP senior official told DH that the BBMP submitted a letter early on during Rajashekhar’s treatment that they would pay Rs 10 lakh to cover his medical expenses. The cheque for the same will be issued in a few days. The remaining Rs 15 lakh will be covered by Manipal Hospitals as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
Speaking to DH, Rajashekhar said that he believed he needed to undergo three more surgeries but hospital authorities noted that recovery was a priority, the period of which would depend on his rate of recovery.
A senior health officer said that if any further surgeries were required, Rajashekhar would be shifted to Victoria Hospital. “He is stable but needs proper nursing care and bed rest for at least 3-6 months before he can walk. He still needs some intervention for nephro urology and gastroenterology,” he said.