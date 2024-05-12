Trees fall across Bengaluru, trigger panic among citizens

Citizens request removal of 1200 trees

Two months ago the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) opened a helpline to specifically address weak trees and according to sources in just two months BBMP received a request to cut down 1200 trees in the city. However the authorities said that they assessed the condition of the trees and decided to cut down only 300 trees and took up pruning of another 600 trees.

“Sometimes the residents demand that healthy trees also be removed. Given the loss of green cover we also responsibly decide if the tree is dangerous or not and then take a call” a senior BBMP official said.