Trevor Noah's shares details after Bengaluru show cancellation; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says it is a wake up call

Trevor Noah has revealed details of the chaos at the venue of his Bengaluru show which was cancelled due to technical issues. He recalled his ordeal in Bengaluru when performing in Mumbai on September 30.

Narrating the Bengaluru experience to his Mumbai audience, Noah referred to the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru, the location of the performance, as a "semi-permanent tent," and claimed that dogs in cages were barking on the path leading up to it.

He mentioned that the seating arrangements were poor and that the air-conditioner units were blowing hot air. The audience was not able to listen to the performance due to bad sound quality at the venue.

Noah, in his comical style, talked about Bangalore traffic and the difficulties he faced in reaching the venue. Several video clips from the Mumbai performance show Noah joking about his Bengaluru experience. Accodring to the News Minute report, Noah said he would definitely come back to India and Bangalore.