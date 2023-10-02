Trevor Noah's shares details after Bengaluru show cancellation; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says it is a wake up call

Trevor Noah has revealed details of the chaos at the venue of his Bengaluru show which was cancelled due to technical issues. He recalled his ordeal in Bengaluru when performing in Mumbai on September 30.
Narrating the Bengaluru experience to his Mumbai audience, Noah referred to the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru, the location of the performance, as a "semi-permanent tent," and claimed that dogs in cages were barking on the path leading up to it.
He mentioned that the seating arrangements were poor and that the air-conditioner units were blowing hot air. The audience was not able to listen to the performance due to bad sound quality at the venue.
Noah, in his comical style, talked about Bangalore traffic and the difficulties he faced in reaching the venue. Several video clips from the Mumbai performance show Noah joking about his Bengaluru experience. Accodring to the News Minute report, Noah said he would definitely come back to India and Bangalore.
“Usually what happens is, there’s an entrance…through which you emerge into the backstage area before you come up and perform. Here we walked through an alley that was full of dogs, half of which were in cages,” Noah said.
Referring to the clips, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd founder-chairperson said in a social media post on X, “Bangalore’s shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah’s future shows. If this does not wake up the administration then we have nothing left to hope for @Jointcptraffic @BBMPCOMM @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar.”
The Bengaluru show, which was cancelled, was supposed to begin at 7:30 pm, but it began around 40 minutes later than planned and ended when several audience members complained that they couldn't hear the performers. Due to traffic, Noah himself arrived at the venue about 20 minutes late.
The comedian apologised to the audience and assured them of a refund after having to cancel both of his concerts in Bengaluru because of "technical issues."
Many audience members arrived late at the venue due to the massive traffic jam on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, only to listen to the cancellation announcement
"Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we've been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show," Noah wrote in a social media post.
Noah is in India as part of his Off The Record Tour and was scheduled to perform in three Indian cities – New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.