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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Tribute to Bob Dylan back for sixth year

The show struck a nerve with Krishnamurthy too, taking him back to his childhood, when he watched Indra Srinivasan and Dr Uma Pocha perform on Doordarshan.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 23:17 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 23:17 IST
India NewsBengalurubob dylansouth indian

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