<p class="bodytext">For six years running, Vasu Krishnamurthy, who heads a south Indian corporate advisory firm, has brought Bob Dylan’s music to life at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) in Domlur. This year, he returns with ‘Don’t Think Twice: The Sound and Story of Bob Dylan’ on May 27.</p>.<p>Krishnamurthy, who describes himself as “someone who plays for passion”, was once invited to perform at a five-star hotel. He agreed to play on the condition that the audience had to be strangers, and “people who came for the music, not the musician”. </p>.<p>“The show drew 250 covers on a night that typically saw 60. Something had clearly struck a nerve,” he recalled.</p>.Bengaluru to witness overnight concert of music, dance.<p>The show struck a nerve with Krishnamurthy too, taking him back to his childhood, when he watched Indra Srinivasan and Dr Uma Pocha perform on Doordarshan. </p>.<p>That inspired him to learn music. The first Dylan song he learned was ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’, played using just three chords.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“What brings this performance back every year is Dylan’s lyrics,” he added.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>Don’t Think Twice, May 27, 6 pm at BIC, Domlur. RSVP to bangaloreinternationalcentre.org</em></span></p>