Bengaluru

Tribute to maestro J T William Joseph today

The evening will celebrate the life and legacy of Joseph. He was one of the pioneers of Western classical music in Bengaluru.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 23:28 IST

A musical evening in memory of late maestro J T William Joseph will be held at St Andrew's Church on Sunday at 6 pm.

The evening will celebrate the life and legacy of Joseph. He was one of the pioneers of Western classical music in Bengaluru.

He breathed his last while playing the pipe organ at St Andrew's Church.

Dr Ashley William, who will direct the musical session said, "It is an honour for me to conduct and direct these brilliant musicians and share this experience." The concert is open to all. 

(Published 02 September 2023, 23:28 IST)
