Tribute to maestro J T William Joseph today

A musical evening in memory of late maestro J T William Joseph will be held at St Andrew's Church on Sunday at 6 pm.
The evening will celebrate the life and legacy of Joseph. He was one of the pioneers of Western classical music in Bengaluru.
He breathed his last while playing the pipe organ at St Andrew's Church.
Dr Ashley William, who will direct the musical session said, "It is an honour for me to conduct and direct these brilliant musicians and share this experience." The concert is open to all.