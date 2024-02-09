Tributes pour in for cycling hero

The sudden death of avid cyclist and fitness trainer Anil Kadsur, known as the ‘Century Cyclist’, has left Bengaluru’s cycling and fitness enthusiasts in shock.
Anil Kadsur, a cycling enthusiast, had posted on the fitness tracking platform Strava on January 31 about completing 42 months of back-to-back 100 km rides. Later that night, he complained of chest pain. He was taken to hospital on Thursday, and died of a heart attack on Friday.
Many Bengalureans posted tributes on social media, calling him a “true inspiration” for their cycling and fitness journeys. On X, politician Tejasvi Surya remembered him as a “fitness icon for many youngsters” like himself, and former city commissioner Bhaskar Rao mentioned Anil as “an epitome of fitness, enthusiasm and commitment”.
Metrolife spoke to city-based cycling enthusiasts who knew Anil and were motivated by him.
Bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran met Anil first in 2013, when he participated in the Cycle Day activities. “He went from house to house asking people to join the event. He was considered the Pied Piper of Cycling in Bengaluru,” he says.
‘Mind over matter’ was Anil’s policy, says Sathya. “He helped many overcome reluctance towards fitness.”
‘Non-conventional’
Sunil Kumar G, a cyclist who considers Anil his mentor, says: “He advocated non-conventional methods of training like using props around one rather than depending on fitness equipment.”
Sunil remembers working out with Anil at a temple in Banashankari, where they used its 130 steps for cardio exercises. “We would climb the steps backwards, sideways, two steps at a time, and while carrying the cycle,” he recalls.
Anil rode a fixie cycle (bicycle with fixed gears), which inspired Sunil to do long distance rides on one. “‘Train harder and ride easier at events’ was his goal. He wanted people to commute on a cycle as it was cost-effective, and a good fitness regime,” adds Sunil.
The cyclist always advocated the “importance of discipline and consistency”, says Varun Kamath, who knew Anil for three years, and trained with him for a year and a half. “If one skipped a session, he would call and check if everything was okay,” says the J P Nagar resident.
‘Determined and focused’
Venkatesh Shivarama, co-founder of the bicycle tour, Tour of Nilgiris, knew Anil for more than a decade.
Anil used to do one-day rides to Mysuru regularly, says Venkatesh. “More than three years ago, there was a challenge where cyclists had to ride 100 km 10 times in a month. He took up the challenge, enjoyed the rides, and continued it,” he notes.
Anil was determined to continue the rides, even during the pandemic. “Once, when movement restrictions were in place, he completed a 100 km ride by repeatedly cycling on a 200mtr stretch. Anil refused to take the Covid-19 vaccination as he was worried he would get a fever and have to take a break,” Venkatesh added.
Venkatesh isn’t convinced that Anil was overexerting himself. “The human body adapts to any regular regime. He rode 100 km every day for four years and would have experienced discomfort much earlier if it was due to cycling,” he says.
Mohan Subramanyam, who runs the cycling group Bangalore Randonneurs, also knew Anil closely. He says Anil didn’t cycle 100 km daily at a stretch. “He would commute to his clients, meet them for their fitness sessions, and continue. It was a relaxed ride,” he adds.