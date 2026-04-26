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Truck driver bludgeoned to death in Kadugodi, Bengaluru

The deceased has been identified as Ramachandra, who was staying alone in the city.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 23:35 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 23:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaAccident

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