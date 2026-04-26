Truck driver bludgeoned to death in Kadugodi, Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 45-year-old truck driver from<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu"> Tamil Nadu</a> was allegedly bludgeoned to death in Kadugodi on Friday night.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Ramachandra, who was staying alone in the city. The assailants attacked him with a brick near Patalamma temple, where he slept regularly.</p>.Truck driver killed after ramming stationary goods vehicle at Mysuru Road signal.<p>A senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police officer</a> said Ramachandra was allegedly involved in an affair with a woman, a vegetable vendor. Her husband, who had earlier warned him to stay away from his wife, is suspected to have plotted the murder along with family members after the relationship continued. Kadugodi police have detained a suspect for further interrogation.</p>