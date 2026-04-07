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Truck driver gets 60 days jail in fatal crash case

The court took cognisance of the case and conducted trial proceedings.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 21:28 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 21:28 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimeCrashtruck driverjailed

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