<p>Bengaluru: A 36-year-old truck driver has been convicted for a road accident that killed a pedestrian in northern Bengaluru nearly three years ago.</p>.<p>A city court found the accused, Ramesh HT, guilty of fatally knocking down 44-year-old Channegowda in the Yeshwantpur traffic police station limits on June 12, 2023. It sentenced him to 60 days’ imprisonment and fined Rs 8,000.</p>.<p>Police registered a case of causing death by negligence and launched an investigation.</p>.Delhi tribunal awards Rs 34.9 lakh compensation to family of man killed in road accident.<p>After a detailed probe, police filed a charge sheet against Ramesh.</p>.<p>The court took cognisance of the case and conducted trial proceedings.</p>.<p>During the trial, Senior Public Prosecutor B Chandrakala and her team argued that the accused was responsible for the accident. The court found the charges valid and held the accused guilty.</p>