<p>A 51-year-old truck driver died after his vehicle rammed a stationary goods vehicle at a Mysuru Road signal early Wednesday, disrupting traffic briefly.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of KR Puram.</p>.<p>Police said the accident occurred around 4 am near the Satellite Bus Stand signal.</p>.Mysuru: Drug case; one held under PITNDPS Act.<p>Kumar was driving towards Rajarajeshwari Nagar carrying groceries. At the same time, another lorry transporting medicines from Tamil Nadu had halted at the signal.</p>.<p>Police said Kumar, who was speeding, lost control and crashed into the stationary vehicle. The impact was severe, leaving him trapped and crushed inside the cabin.</p>.<p>The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem. Byatarayanapura Traffic Police have registered a case and are investigating.</p>.<p>A similar accident occurred at the same spot in March 2025. In that incident, a serial crash killed a 40-year-old truck driver from Tamil Nadu, injured two others, and damaged more than five vehicles.</p>