Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Truck driver killed after ramming stationary goods vehicle at Mysuru Road signal

Police said Kumar, who was speeding, lost control and crashed into the stationary vehicle.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 22:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 22:26 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newstruck driverMysuru Road

Follow us on :

Follow Us