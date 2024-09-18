Truck mows down 52-year-old woman in Devanahalli

Bengaluru: The Devanahalli traffic police are searching for the driver of a septic tank cleaning truck, who fled after running over a 52-year-old woman on Tuesday morning.
The victim, Ratnamma, a resident of Kannuru village in north Bengaluru, operated a milk parlour with her husband.
According to the police, around 5 am, she was struck by the truck while crossing the road. “She was apparently returning to the store from home after bringing tea for her husband. They went to the store together every morning,” said an officer from the Devanahalli traffic police station.
The truck driver left the spot immediately after the accident. The vehicle was later found abandoned about two kilometres away. The driver is still absconding.
Published 17 September 2024, 23:05 IST