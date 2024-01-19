Truckers’ protest may trigger vegetable, commodity price rise in Bengaluru

The prices of vegetables and essential commodities may rise significantly as the supply is likely to be disrupted due to truckers launching an indefinite strike against new laws related to fatal hit-and-run cases.
DH visited two major markets in the city, namely the APMC yard in Yeshwanthpur and the K R Market, on Thursday. In the morning till noon, prices remained largely unaffected, with only a few vendors increasing the prices of vegetables and fruits. However, during a second visit in the evening to the same markets, a steep price hike was observed.
Vegetable prices increased by 30% to 50%, while fruit prices saw a 40% increase, despite traders ensuring an adequate supply.
Onions and potatoes are likely to experience a substantial price hike. S Srinivasan, a trader from Yeshwanthpur market mandi, explained that they had enough supply for at least two days. Still, if more truckers decided to join the strike, they would be forced to raise prices.
“With fewer trucks plying, we have to pay them more as demand increases. We can’t keep the same prices under these conditions, so we would be forced to charge more,” he said.
He added that there was indeed a 30% reduction in the number of trucks entering the APMC markets in Yeshwantpur and Dasanapura near Nelamangala on Thursday.
Data accessed by DH showed that the two markets collectively received only 190 trucks, compared to the usual flow of 260 to 300 trucks. The only vegetables received at these two APMCs were onions, potatoes, ginger, and garlic.
Although there was enough supply, vendors raised prices on Thursday. If the strike continues and creates an actual scarcity, it is likely that vegetable prices will rise further.
Sreedhar G, a supervisor of outgoing trucks at RMC Yard, mentioned that there was a significant reduction in trucks transporting grains, with at least 60% fewer trucks. He also noted that the price of grains might also increase.
Mohammad Ali, a green vegetable vendor at KR Market, stated that even if the trucks go on strike, it is unlikely that green vegetables would see a tremendous increase in prices. He stressed that it would only see a marginal rise of 10% to 20%.
Cut-off box - Why are truckers going on strike? The recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) punishes drivers with 10 years’ imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 7 lakh for causing deadly hit-and-runs through rash or negligent acts. Previously the Indian Penal Code treated such incidents as causing death by negligence not amounting to homicide and punished it with up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine or both with station bail allowed. The new act is putting undue pressure on truckers.