Truckers’ protest may trigger vegetable, commodity price rise in Bengaluru

Why are truckers going on strike? The recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) punishes drivers with 10 years' imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 7 lakh for causing deadly hit-and-runs through rash or negligent acts. Previously the Indian Penal Code treated such incidents as causing death by negligence not amounting to homicide and punished it with up to two years' imprisonment or a fine or both with station bail allowed. The new act is putting undue pressure on truckers.