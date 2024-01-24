Trust honours five personalities

The MK Jayamma and BSR Sastry Trust commemorated its 13th annual event in the city by honouring five personalities for their vast and diverse contribution in their respective fields.
Those honoured were Dr GV Giri, professor and head of the department, radiotherapy & senior consultant, Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre; Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma, mridangam player, percussionist, composer, and vocalist; Keshava Dikshit, administrator, Sri Datta Peetham, Veda Sanskrit Pathshala and Research Institute; Nagashree Thyagaraj, senior lecturer, E&C Engg, Govt Polytechnic, Belur; and Vinay Sharva, Carnatic vocalist.
A book titled 'Chikkamagalooru to Chicago', written by Nagashree Thyagaraj N, was released on the occasion.
The trust supports economically weak students by offering to fund their education and provides medical assistance to the needy.