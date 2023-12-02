Tryst with teaching at sixty

To understand a school is to understand its rhythm. On a typical day, it takes at least 10 minutes of my 40-minute class to get my 8th grade students to settle in. Every morning is a social fest, no matter that they have parted company just the previous evening. A new acquisition like a pen must be brandished, or just plain pubescent jockeying keeps them going. Once they calm down, I notice that their bulging backpacks sit right next to each one of them like feckless sentries. Nothing will separate them from their bags. Pilfering is rife I’m told. Yet, despite the vigilance over their belongings, many children like Imran scramble for a pen and basic stationery every morning.