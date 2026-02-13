<p>Hosapete (Vijayanagara district): The installation of crest gates numbered 19 and 32 at the Tungabhadra (TB) Dam was completed on Thursday.</p>.<p>With this, the installation work of three gates out of a total of 33 has now been finished.</p>.<p>At present, the installation work is in progress for gates numbered 1, 4, 11, 17, 20, 24, 26, 27, 28, and 33 (a total of 10 gates). So far, 15 old gates have been cut and removed, and cutting work on two more gates is currently underway.</p>.<p>Sources from the Tungabhadra Board said that all work is progressing according to plan.</p>