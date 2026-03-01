<p>Bengaluru: To ease traffic congestion at the Goraguntepalya junction, officials from the Bengaluru West City Corporation have proposed a short tunnel road at the junction.</p>.<p>According to sources, the proposal is still in the initial stages, and officials are currently conducting a feasibility study to assess the tunnel road. The corporation is said to have pitched the idea during a recent review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Senior officials said that increasing traffic congestion at the junction had forced them to look for solutions, and they are therefore exploring whether a tunnel could be a viable option. “Traffic is only growing by the day, and there is a need to explore solutions to address this. We are now conducting a feasibility study to see if a tunnel road would be a good solution both financially and practically,” a senior official said.</p>.Centre plans to construct tunnel road at Agumbe ghat to connect Udupi, Shivamogga.<p>Goraguntepalya is one of the most congested junctions in the city, and the traffic police have also flagged the need for interventions, officials said.</p>.<p>If the feasibility study finds the project viable, officials hope that funds for it will be earmarked in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) budget.</p>.<p>However, there are several challenges before the project can take off, sources said. From studying the Metro Phase 3 alignment and the proposed double-decker flyover to land acquisition issues, a host of challenges will have to be addressed before finalising the project, officials added.</p>