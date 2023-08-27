Tunnel road will cost Rs 50K cr, we get only Rs 3K cr in taxes, says Shivakumar

The state government's priority for Bengaluru is to build the Peripheral Ring Road, extend metro connectivity, provide new layouts with basic facilities, and address traffic congestion, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday.
"Not all problems can be solved in a day. We are exploring ways to address these challenges. To ease traffic congestion, we have planned tunnel roads but that would cost the government close to Rs 50,000 crore. At present, the government is receiving only Rs 3,000 crore in taxes," he said.
Shivakumar, who met the residents of Kanakapura at a Janaspandana meet, said that the government would make efforts to address as many concerns in the area as possible. He promised the residents to look into issues with waste processing plants and the need for better road infrastructure.
"There have been requests about the need for better road infrastructure, water supply, basic facilities at BDA layouts, better schools, and bus facilities. I will speak to the officials concerned and see what can be done," he said. He added that the BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had also promised to address the Khatha issues in the area at the earliest.