Tunnels are costlier, but we don’t have any other option: D K Shivakumar at Bengaluru 2040 Summit

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar is the man at the centre of it all, from managing inter-state river water disputes to being in-charge of the state’s economic growth engine Bengaluru. As the city is grappling with the flip side of being the economic powerhouse that it is, Shivakumar is tasked with improving the quality of life in the city. Excerpts from a conversation with him on the as a part of the DH Bengaluru 2040 Summit:

DH: What is the unique idea of Brand Bengaluru?

DKS: Bengaluru is a global, international city. Bengaluru’s strength is its culture, its weather and that it is a knowledge centre. Compared to other parts of the country, it is far ahead on the technological front. It has attracted people from all over the world. People love to work here, people love to get educated here and apart from that in healthcare, it has taken a very big leap. It has a very high number of medical and engineering colleges, and manpower is very strong here. That is why it generates most resources in the state. It also contributes 39 per cent of the country.

Bengaluru is not a well planned city like Chandigarh or Delhi. But citizens are contributing huge taxes to both state and central governments. So it is our duty to ensure proper facilities for their development and satisfaction. So I thought we should brand them in a proper way.

DH: Ease of Doing Business and Quality of Life in Bengaluru is a big concern now. Surveys have shown that Bengaluru could be losing Rs 19,000 Crore and 7 Lakh productive hours annually to traffic jams. How do you plan to address this?

DKS: Now in our economy and our policies we allow any common man to buy a car even using a credit card. But we cannot expand road infrastructure, due to high compensation we have to pay, doing it is very difficult. The only solution is to go for public transport options like Metro and suburban rail. And some tunnels have to be built. Tunnels are costlier, but still we don’t have any other option. So through the metro, suburban rail and adding more buses for the common man, we can sort out this problem to some extent. It is not a permanent solution but still that is the only option available to us.