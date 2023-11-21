JOIN US
Tushar Girinath to continue as BBMP chief till 2024 polls

Last Updated 20 November 2023, 20:36 IST

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath is likely to continue in the position until the Lok Sabha elections, it is learnt.

This is rare, as not many IAS officers have received an extension beyond one year as head of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, barring a handful of officers like N Manjunath Prasad, Siddaiah and A Ravindra. 

While the state government has the liberty to post bureaucrats without following a fixed period, the IAS officer helming the BBMP is generally changed after a year of service.

Reliable sources told DH that Girinath, a 1993-batch IAS officer posted as the BBMP chief commissioner in May last year, has received an extension to continue in the post by the Congress government.

