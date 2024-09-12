Home
TV serial actor Kiran Raj injured in car crash       

A representative from his team confirmed that, as of Wednesday evening, he was stable and recovering.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 19:46 IST

Bengaluru: Kannada serial actor Kiran Raj was injured in a car accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway around 9.30 pm. on Tuesday.

Police said Raj was sitting in the backseat, travelling to Mysuru after visiting an orphanage near Kumbalgodu. He was accompanied by Girish Hegde, the executive producer of his upcoming film Ronny, who was reportedly driving the car. The accident occurred when the driver swerved to the left to avoid hitting a mongoose and crashed into a boulder on the side of the road, according to a police source.

Raj sustained injuries to his chest and was admitted to Bangalore Hospital, Kengeri. A representative from his team confirmed that, as of Wednesday evening, he was stable and recovering.

In a video posted on the Instagram account @bangalore_times, Raj, seated on his hospital bed, reassured fans about his condition. "There's nothing to worry about; I'm completely fine. I sustained some injuries, but the doctors have taken all necessary precautions. Please don't panic. Thank you to everyone who has been messaging. I'm fine," he said.

Ronny is scheduled for release on Thursday.

BengaluruKarnataka NewsKiran Raj

