TV serial actor Kiran Raj injured in car crash       

Bengaluru: Kannada serial actor Kiran Raj was injured in a car accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway around 9.30 pm. on Tuesday.

Police said Raj was sitting in the backseat, travelling to Mysuru after visiting an orphanage near Kumbalgodu. He was accompanied by Girish Hegde, the executive producer of his upcoming film Ronny, who was reportedly driving the car. The accident occurred when the driver swerved to the left to avoid hitting a mongoose and crashed into a boulder on the side of the road, according to a police source.

Raj sustained injuries to his chest and was admitted to Bangalore Hospital, Kengeri. A representative from his team confirmed that, as of Wednesday evening, he was stable and recovering.