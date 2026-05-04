TVK’s historic debut: Vijay fans celebrate victory across Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Supporters of actor-turned-politician Vijay erupted in celebrations across the city on Monday after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a historic debut in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-results-live-updates-puducherry-election-results-2026-live-updates-newsalert-tvk-actor-vijay-dmk-mk-stalin-bjp-in-tn-assembly-election-vote-counting-updates-poll-results-breaking-news-vijays-win-winners-losers-seat-share-in-tamil-nadu-election-commission-results-exit-polls-predictions-puducherry-polls-results-live-may-4-results-updates-3989526">Tamil Nadu Assembly elections</a>, with winning 108 seats. The city has a considerable number of Tamil speaking population.</p><p>Members of the Bangalore Tamil Pasanga association (BTP), active in social service and film promotions for eight years, turned several Tamil-dominated neighbourhoods into celebration zones as results unfolded through the day. The biggest gathering was seen near the iconic Aruna Theatre in Srirampura, where fans gathered from early morning to follow the trends.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Vijay wins big in Perambur and Trichy East.<p>“This is history in the making. Initially, we hoped for around 30 to 40 seats, but seeing the party lead in over 100 constituencies since morning is a massive victory for us,” said Naveen, vice-president of Bangalore Tamil Pasanga.</p><p>At Aruna Theatre, organisers distributed sweet for the public. “About 50 of our core team members have gathered here to share the joy with the people of Bengaluru,” said Praveen, one of the key organisers. </p>.<p>In Malleswaram, fans prepared sweets for more than 300 people, while a cake-cutting ceremony took place right after the official results were announced. Fans also bursted '10,000-wala' firecrackers to mark the victory.</p><p>Under a canopy of falling confetti and posters of Vijay, the BTP's celebration at Ramchandrapuram was thick with the scent of marigolds and the sound of rhythmic chanting as supporters draped garlands over the Ambedkar statue, anchoring the victory in a sense of social justice.</p><p>"It didn’t feel like a political victory for a distant leader, it felt like someone from our own home had won. We are absolutely overjoyed." "This win feels deeply personal. I can only compare it to the day my PUC results came out that same level of nerves and now, that same level of relief and pride," said an overjoyed fan.</p><p>"We are here because we trust his word. He has promised to make our safety a priority, and seeing these results gives us hope that real change for women is finally coming," said a woman supporter. "For us, this isn't just a celebration of a man, but a celebration of the promises he made to protect us and our families," she added.</p>.TVK supporters celebrate historic win in Tamil Nadu; See pics.<p>Elsewhere, RT Nagar, Ulsoor and Saibaba Nagar also saw celebrations, where supporters carried out small victory marches. Traditional Vijay strongholds such as Balaji and Pushpanjali theatres also drew crowds through the day.</p><p>A supporter at one of the venues said the political rise of TVK had given the fan network a new purpose. “Now, with the formation of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, our mission has a political direction,” he said. With the electoral trends giving TVK a landmark debut, Bengaluru’s Tamil fan base now appears ready to translate its film-star loyalty into a more formal political presence in the city. </p>