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TVK’s historic debut: Vijay fans celebrate victory across Bengaluru

RT Nagar, Ulsoor and Saibaba Nagar also saw celebrations, where supporters carried out small victory marches.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:35 IST
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Tamil actor Vijay fans celebrated his party’s victory at Srirampura on Monday.

Tamil actor Vijay fans celebrated his party’s victory at Srirampura on Monday.

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 04 May 2026, 16:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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