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Twist & turn in 'doughnuts' in Bengaluru: Lamborghini with 'fake' fancy number lands owner in police net again

During the investigation, it was revealed that no vehicle in Karnataka is registered under KA-05 NR 0009—despite it being displayed prominently on the Lamborghini.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 07:59 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeLamborghini

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