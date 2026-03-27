<p>Bengaluru: Cubbon Park Traffic Police, who had registered a <em>suo motu</em> FIR against the owner of a white Lamborghini after a video of the luxury vehicle performing dangerous drifting manoeuvres at Anil Kumble Circle went viral on social media, have found that the vehicle owner, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/lamborghini-drift-row-ricky-rai-being-harassed-over-traffic-violation-says-lawyer-3944849">Ricky Rai</a>, was allegedly involved in fraud and deception, the police said.</p><p>On March 21, around 2.40 am, the car was seen performing dangerous stunts and a vigilant citizen posted a video of the same on X, tagging Bangalore City Police. </p>.Lamborghini drift row: Ricky Rai being harassed over traffic violation, says lawyer.<p>Acting swiftly, traffic police personnel verified the details and registered a case based on a complaint from constable Shanmukha (PC 22318). The car was seized, and a probe was launched under provisions of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.</p><p>During the investigation, enquiries with the Regional Transport Office revealed that no vehicle in Karnataka is registered under KA-05 NR 0009—despite it being displayed prominently on the Lamborghini.</p><p>Digging deeper, police found that the vehicle’s original registration was DL 1 CT 1515, linked to a Gujarat-based individual identified as Rabara Bhavanaben Vinodkumar. </p><p>The accused, Ricky Rai, is alleged to have purchased the car but failed to officially transfer its registration to Karnataka. Instead, he allegedly fitted the vehicle with a fake “fancy” number plate, possibly to avoid traffic penalties and detection.</p><p>Cubbon Park police have now booked Rai to further investigation and while the luxury car remains in the traffic police station premises.</p>